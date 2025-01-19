Bangladesh PSO tours Karachi shipyard during defence engagement visit

KARACHI, JAN 19 /DNA/ – Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, visited Karachi, where he met with senior officials of Pakistan Navy. He called on Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib; Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin; and Managing Director of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas. During his visit, he also toured Pakistan Navy ships and units.

During these engagements, discussions focused on professional matters of mutual interests, including regional maritime security and bilateral defence collaboration. Various potential areas of cooperation were highlighted, such as joint military exercises, reciprocal visits, and training exchange programs between the two countries.

The visit of Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan is expected to further strengthen defence ties between the two brotherly nations, enhancing cooperation and solidifying the bonds between the armed forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.