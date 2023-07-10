Bangladesh Prime Minister sends Bangladeshi mangoes to PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, JUL 10 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has sent 1500 Kgs of special Bangladeshi mangoes as gift to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The mangoes were handed over by the Bangladesh High Commission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent these delectable Bangladeshi premier quality mangoes as a special gesture of goodwill to her Pakistani counterpart.

It has also been expressed that the goodwill gesture of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh will remain symbolic in the relationship between the two South Asian countries.