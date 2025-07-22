Bangladesh post 134-run target for Pakistan in 2nd T20I

MIRPUR, JUL 22: Bangladesh posted a modest target of 134 runs for Pakistan in the second clash of the three-match T20I series at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

A collective bowling effort from the pacers helped Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 133.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bowl first bore fruit as the touring side’s pace-laden bowling attack put them in early command.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf gave the Green Shirts their first breakthrough in the second over by getting opener Mohammad Naim (three) caught behind with just five runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, skipper Litton Das (eight) joined Parvez Hossain Emon in the middle for a brief 20-run partnership, which culminated with the former’s dismissal in the fifth over.

The home side then lost two more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped to 28/4 in 5.5 overs.

Following the slump, all-rounder Mahedi Hasan and wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali launched a recovery by putting together an anchoring 53-run partnership.

The budding partnership was eventually shattered by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the 14th over as he dismissed Hasan, who scored 33 off 25 deliveries, laced with two fours and as many sixes.

Ali, on the other hand, stood his ground firm and knitted one-sided partnerships with tail, to bolster Bangladesh’s total with a gritty half-century.

The wicketkeeper batter remained the top-scorer for the hosts with a 48-ball 55, studded with one four and five sixes.

Debutant Ahmed Daniyal, Abbas Afridi and Salman Mirza jointly led Pakistan’s bowling charge with two wickets each, while Nawaz and Faheem chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For the unversed, Bangladesh lead the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan 1-0, courtesy of their thumping seven-wicket victory in the series opener.

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(C), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (C/WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman