Bangladesh-Pakistan delegation explores cooperation in digital technology, innovation

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD: A six-member private-sector delegation from Bangladesh has concluded a four-day visit to Pakistan aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring cooperation in digital technology, entrepreneurship, institutional development and innovation.

The visit, held from October 6 to 9 under the Bangladesh-Pakistan Leadership and Innovation Exchange, brought together professionals from academia, media, development, information technology and manufacturing to exchange knowledge, build institutional linkages and identify opportunities for long-term collaboration.

Organised by Imran Shauket, Senior Advisor for South Asia at the Atlantic Council, in collaboration with Jon F. Danilowicz, Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, on behalf of JOBS DC as co-organiser, the exchange facilitated meetings with leading Pakistani institutions, technology organisations, development stakeholders and private-sector networks.

The engagements provided opportunities to explore areas of mutual interest, with Pakistani institutions and stakeholders expressing willingness to share expertise and facilitate further interaction. The meetings also identified potential avenues for cooperation among businesses, innovators and development organisations in the two countries.

The exchange aimed to build on existing connections by encouraging practical collaboration and sustained professional engagement between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Beyond technology and business, the delegation visited Taxila Museum and ancient Gandhara heritage sites, gaining insights into the region’s shared history and cultural connections.

The visit also included interactions with diplomatic, business and professional communities. A luncheon hosted by Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan provided an opportunity for further engagement and exchanges.

The delegates expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s hospitality, cuisine, cultural diversity and heritage, while voicing optimism about strengthening the professional and institutional relationships established during their stay.

The initiative forms part of a broader regional effort encompassing Sri Lanka and Nepal, with the aim of fostering cross-border relationships, knowledge-sharing partnerships, innovation and people-to-people contacts across South Asia.

As the exchange concluded, the emphasis shifted towards maintaining the momentum generated during the four-day visit and translating mutual interest into concrete initiatives.

The organisers hope the initiative will contribute to stronger Bangladesh-Pakistan relations through mutual respect, shared learning, institutional cooperation and a common commitment to regional progress.