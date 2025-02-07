Bangladesh Naval Chief meets CJCSC in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, FEB 7 /DNA/ – Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff Bangladesh, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The discussion centered on evolving regional environments, mutual strategic interests, including maritime collaboration and explored ways to enhance bilateral defense cooperation. Both military leaders underscored the importance of collaboration in promoting peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.