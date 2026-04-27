Bangladesh name 15-member squad for first Pakistan Test

ISLAMABAD, APR 27: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 15-player squad for the first Test against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on May 8 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

The match will be part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, with Bangladesh aiming to improve their position in the standings.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as Bangladesh’s Test captain for the opening match against Pakistan. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named vice-captain for the Dhaka Test.

Bangladesh currently sit eighth in the World Test Championship standings and will look to gain valuable points against Pakistan in the two-match series.

Bangladesh squad for first Test

The 15-member Bangladesh squad includes a mix of experienced players, returning bowlers and two uncapped names.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan and Amite Hasan.

Two uncapped players, Tanzid Hasan and Amite Hasan, have been included in the squad for the first Test.

Tanzid Hasan has already made his mark in Bangladesh’s white-ball setup, having played 34 ODIs and 45 T20Is. He has scored more than 1,900 runs across both formats and will now look to establish himself in the red-ball side.

Amite Hasan, a 24-year-old middle-order batter, has also earned a place in the squad. He averages 49 in First-Class cricket after making his debut in 2019.

Taskin, Shoriful and Nayeem return

Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have returned to Bangladesh’s Test squad. Both last featured in the red-ball format in late 2024 and will strengthen the pace attack against Pakistan.

Spinner Nayeem Hasan has also made his return to the Test set-up, adding another option to Bangladesh’s bowling unit alongside Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Pakistan Test series schedule

The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played from May 8 to 12 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

The second Test is scheduled from May 16 to 20 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Both matches are part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.