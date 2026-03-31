Bangladesh marks 55 years of independence in Islamabad

Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain joins diplomats to mark the golden milestone of Bangladesh’s nationhood.

ISLAMABAD, MAR 31 /DNA/ — In a glittering ceremony that reflected the warmth of bilateral ties and the bonds of international friendship, the 55th Anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh was celebrated in the federal capital with great enthusiasm and diplomatic camaraderie.

The event was graced by a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, with Chief Guest Rana Tanvir Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security, presiding over the festivities alongside High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, who hosted the celebration.

The ceremony also saw the participation of the Ambassadors of Türkiye and Syria, as well as Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan and a host of other notable guests from the diplomatic and political community, underscoring the wide circle of goodwill that Bangladesh commands on the international stage.

The highlight of the evening was the ceremonial cake-cutting, where the dignitaries jointly shared in the symbolic act of celebration, commemorating five and a half decades of Bangladesh’s journey as a sovereign nation — a journey marked by resilience, democratic progress, and growing regional influence.

“This anniversary is not merely a date on the calendar — it is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Bangladeshi people and a celebration of the enduring ties of friendship between our nations.”

— High Commissioner Md Iqbal Hussain Khan

The gathering was a reflection of the deep-rooted and multidimensional relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh, with both nations sharing historical, cultural, and people-to-people bonds. Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, in his address, conveyed Pakistan’s warm felicitations to the government and people of Bangladesh on this landmark occasion.

The national colors of Bangladesh — green and red — adorned the venue, as guests mingled in an atmosphere of festivity, mutual respect, and diplomatic solidarity. Traditional Bangladeshi cuisine and cultural elements added a vibrant touch to the evening’s programme.