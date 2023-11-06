Bangladesh knock Sri Lanka out of ICC World Cup 2023

Introduction

In a nail-biting encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on November 6, 2023, Bangladesh clinched a stunning three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the 38th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. This thrilling match was marked by remarkable performances from key players and a historic moment in cricket. Let’s delve into the details of this intense showdown.

Shakib and Najmul Shine

Bangladesh’s skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, and Najmul Hossain Shanto took center stage as they orchestrated their team’s second victory in the tournament. Their partnership of 169 runs was nothing short of extraordinary, bringing Bangladesh tantalizingly close to the 280-run target set by Sri Lanka. The Tigers managed to chase down this formidable target in 41.1 overs, thanks to their superb effort.

Dew Factor Disrupts Sri Lanka

The presence of dew on the outfield added an extra layer of complexity to the match. It posed a significant challenge for Sri Lanka as it hampered their ability to defend the target. The bowlers found it challenging to grip the ball and extract movement, making it tough to take crucial wickets.

Angelo Mathews’s Heroics

In the 32nd over, Angelo Mathews dismissed Shakib, who had scored 82 runs. His celebration, where he gestured towards an imaginary watch, was a reference to an incident from the earlier innings. This dismissal ignited a series of wickets for Bangladesh, briefly reviving the Islanders’ hopes. However, Towhid Hridoy’s resilience ultimately ensured Bangladesh’s victory.

A Historic Win for Bangladesh

This victory held immense significance for Bangladesh, as it marked their first-ever win over Sri Lanka in the history of the ICC World Cup. After suffering three consecutive defeats against the Islanders, this triumph was a moment of redemption for the Tigers.

Sri Lanka’s Batting Display

Batting first, Sri Lanka faced an early setback when Kusal Parera was dismissed on the last ball of the first over, leaving the team at 5-1. Skipper Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka then steadied the innings with a 61-run partnership after the initial loss.

Mendis contributed 19 runs before losing his wicket, while Nissanka fell short of a fifty, scoring 41 runs before being dismissed by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. With the team at 72-3 in 12.4 overs, Sri Lanka faced a challenging phase.

Angelo Mathews’s Unique Dismissal

In an unusual turn of events, Angelo Mathews found himself in a rare predicament. As Sadeera Samarawickrama lost his wicket in the 25th over, Mathews came to bat. However, a broken helmet strap led to a historic moment as he became the first-ever batter to be “timed out” in cricket history. Shakib Al Hasan’s appeal with the umpires eventually resulted in this unique dismissal.

Charith Asalanka’s Heroics

Despite these setbacks, Charith Asalanka emerged as the hero of Sri Lanka’s innings. He played an outstanding knock, scoring a century with 108 runs off 105 balls. His innings included 11 boundaries, six fours, and five sixes, which significantly contributed to Sri Lanka’s total of 279 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva and Maheesh Theekshana also chipped in with 34 and 21 runs, respectively, to bolster the Sri Lankan score.

Conclusion

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 was a thrilling spectacle that will be remembered for a long time. Bangladesh’s historic victory, Angelo Mathews’s unique dismissal, and Charith Asalanka’s brilliant century added layers of excitement to the game. It was a testament to the unpredictability and excitement that cricket can offer.

