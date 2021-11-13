Bangladesh High Commissioner visits RCCI “Pindi Food Festival”

Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddique along with his family visited the three-day “Pindi Food Festival” being organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at Ayub Park.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, Senior Vice President Asim Malik, Vice President Talat Awan, former presidents, members of the executive committee and chamber members were also present on the occasion.

The High Commissioner visited various stalls and appreciated the local food and products. The HC added that he joined the festivity along with his family and high commission staff. Both Bangladesh and Pakistan are enjoying good cordial relations. He said that the efforts of Rawalpindi Chamber for the promotion of business activities and promotion of local festivity were commendable. He offered all kinds of assistance to promote chamber to chamber and bilateral trade relations.

I am happy that women entrepreneurs have also set up stalls. The RCCI’s efforts to empower women are commendable, the high commissioner added.

Chamber President Nadeem Rauf briefed the Bangladeshi High Commissioner about the food festival and informed that there were more than 40 food stalls representing different tastes of respective regions across Pakistan. Dry fruits and honey stalls from Gilgit, Hunza, Chitral are also being displayed.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Mohammad Ali also attended the food festival and visited the stalls. A musical evening has also been arranged for the entertainment of families on the occasion of the ongoing three-day food festival at Ayub Park.

The three-day “Pindi Food Festival” has attracted a large number of participants, families and youth who enjoyed food along with musical evenings where local and folk singers performed.