Bangladesh High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC

ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Mr. Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan called on Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed at HEC Secretariat on Wednesday. The two sides discussed measures for maximum facilitation of Bangladeshi students aspiring to study or enrolled in Pakistani universities.

Adviser Global Engagement HEC Mr. Awais Ahmed and Project Director (HRD) Jehanzeb Ali Khan also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the High Commissioner to HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed shed light on the prospects of direct academic and research connections between the higher education institutions of Pakistan and Bangladesh, the avenues of student and faculty exchange initiatives, and scholarship programmes.

The High Commissioner stated that it is high time to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the higher education sector through enhanced facilitation to students.

The Chairman assured the dignitary of all-out support from HEC with regard to extending maximum facilitation to Bangladeshi students who wish to study in Pakistan or those who are already enrolled in different programmes in Pakistani universities. He underlined that HEC is committed to supporting collaborative initiatives for enhanced academic and research linkages between the universities at both sides.

On this occasion, the Chairman also extended invitations to the High Commissioner for participation of Chairman University Grants Commission Bangladesh and Vice Chancellors of top Bangladeshi universities in the International Vice Chancellors Forum of Islamic World in May 2025. “This is the 6th meeting of its kind, aiming at having deliberations on possible collaboration among the Islamic countries.”