Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad celebrates Armed Forces Day

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 /DNA/ – Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday celebrated the Armed Forces Day with a vow to uphold the image of Bangladesh Armed Forces and boosting the country’s positive image across the world.

Chief Guest State Minister for SAFRON Senator Talah Mahmood, High Commissioner of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddique, Defence Attache Brig. General Abdul Fazal Sanaullah and others cut cake to celebrate the Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner and the Defence attaché wished to have even more robust relations with Pakistan.-DNA