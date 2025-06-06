Bangladesh general elections scheduled for April 2026

DHAKA, JUN 6: The general elections in Bangladesh will be held in April 2026, according to an announcement made by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

According to details, foreign media reported that Yunus confirmed the timing of the polls and stated that the electoral watchdog would announce a detailed roadmap in due course.

“The elections have been announced after reviewing matters related to governance and the electoral process,” Yunus said.

– Bangladesh bans Hasina’s party amid crackdown on July violence –

Earlier on May, the interim government of Bangladesh has officially banned the Awami League, the party of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, citing its alleged role in the violent suppression of mass protests in July 2024 that reportedly left over 1,400 people dead.

The move, announced late Wednesday, comes as part of a broader crackdown by the administration of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has been leading the country under an interim setup since Hasina was ousted earlier this year.