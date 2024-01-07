Bangladesh Elections 2024: Awami League leads electoral race

DHAKA, JAN7: Sheikh Hasina wins landslide victory from Gopalganj-3. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League president has won the Gopalganj-3 constituency almost unopposed in a landslide victory bagging 2,49,962 votes in Sunday’s 12th general election. The total number of seats in this constituency is 108.

08:20pm: Quader urges to remain vigilant till final polls result

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged his party men to remain vigilant until the final declaration of the polls result. He addressed the media from the Awami League Tejgaon office immediately after the voting ended on Sunday.

Early results show Awami League leading electoral race

The early results of the 12th national polls show that Awami League is leading the electoral race. So far, unofficially, Awami League has won in 10 constituencies. The seats are Lalmonirhat -3, Natore-3, Satkhira-4, Jhenaidah-4, Thakurgaon-2, Kurigram-3, Barisal-2, Manikganj-3, Lakshmipur-4, Patuakhali-3. Balloting in the 12th national polls in Bangladesh ended on Sunday amidst a largely peaceful environment.

06:25pm: Chittagong-10: Two shot in clash between activists of AL, independent candidate

Pause

Unmute

Close PlayerUnibots.in

At least two people were shot in a clash between activists of Awami League nominated candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu and independent candidate Mohammad Manjur Alam in Chittagong on Sunday.

06:20pm: Presiding officer, 2 others arrested for ballot stuffing in Mymensingh

Law enforcers have arrested three people, including a presiding officer, for irregularities at a polling station in Gafargaon under Mymensingh-10 constituency.

Voter turnout 40% across Bangladesh

The Election Commission has said 40% of votes were cast across Bangladesh during the 12th national elections on Sunday. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal disclosed the information at a polls briefing held at the Agargaon Election Commission (EC) building.

AL

ALAwami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua speaking at the press conference organized at the Dhaka District Awami League office in the capital`s Tejgaon area on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Photo: BSS

06:10pm: Dhaka-14: Presiding officer accused of taking pre-voting signatures from agents

The presiding officer at the Dhaka-14 seat has allegedly taken signatures from polling agents of the candidates at the Kallyanpur Girls’ School and College polling centre before the end of voting.

05:26pm: Sylhet-2 MP, 3 other candidates boycott polls

MP of Sylhet 2 (Bishwanath-Osmaninagar) constituency and candidate from Ganaforum Mokabbir Khan, along with three other candidates, on Sunday withdrew from the 12th national parliamentary election, alleging rigging and expulsion of agents from polling stations.

05:13pm: Barisal-5: 4 arrested for trying to cast fake votes

Four people were arrested while trying to cast fake votes at a polling station in Barisal-5 constituency on Sunday. The incident took place at Shaheed Arjumoni Centre under Barisal City Corporation around 1:30pm, said Sajal Kumar Biswas, the presiding officer of the polling station.

05:01pm: DB chief: Voting held without difficulties

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner and Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harunor Rashid said that barring a few incidents, polling for the 12th national parliamentary election was proceeding smoothly and no major problems were reported. He said this to the media after casting his vote at the Agargaon Government College of Music polling centre in the capital.

04:58pm: Tangail-2: Independent candidate boycotts election

Independent candidate for Tangail-2 (Gopalpur-Bhuapur) constituency Yunus Islam Talukdar on Sunday declared announced that he is boycotting the vote, bringing allegations of vote rigging, and assault on agents.

Voting in national polls ends with largely peaceful atmosphere

Authorities started tallying ballots after voting ended in the 12th national polls in Bangladesh on Sunday amidst a largely peaceful environment. Voting began at 8am at 261,912 polling booths in 42,024 voting centres and continued until 4pm with 299 parliamentary seats up for election. However, centres, where people are still waiting to exercise their franchise, will continue to accept votes. Polls were deferred in one seat at the death of a candidate. The Election Commission said 27% of votes were cast in the first seven hours, from 8am to 3pm.

04:00pm: Madaripur-3: Voting suspended in a centre amid ballot stamping allegations

Voting has been temporarily suspended at a polling center in Madaripur’s Kalkini upazila due to allegations of openly filling ballot boxes with seals, especially after the visit of the constituency’s MP.

27% voter turnout till 3pm

The Election Commission has said 27% of votes were cast in the first seven hours, from 8am to 3pm, on Sunday during the 12th national elections. The Election Commission (EC) Secretary, Md Jahangir Alam shared this information at a press conference held at the Agargaon Election Commission (EC) building. Earlier, 18.5% of votes were cast in the first four hours.

03:25pm: Barguna-1: 2 polling agents sentenced to 1 year in jail

A mobile court has sentenced two polling agents to one year in jail in the Burirchar union of Barguna-1 (Sadar) constituency for using mobile phones.

03:03pm: IGP: Voting atmosphere normal

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Sunday said that a festive atmosphere prevailed at the polling stations across the country, including the capital Dhaka, as voters were exercising their franchise.

02:55pm: Army chief: Troops to stay on the field as long as EC wants

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Sunday said the troops will stay on the field as long as the Election Commission wants. Talking to reporters at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College centre in the capital, he said: “I cast my vote in a very peaceful atmosphere.”

01.54pm: Sayeed Khokon: People defy concerns, cast votes

Awami League candidate for Dhaka-6 constituency Sayeed Khokon said voters across Bangladesh were casting their votes despite concerns and fears. He said this to the media after casting his vote at Nazira Bazar Islamia Government Primary School on Sunday.

01.42pm: Narayanganj-2: Voting cancelled at a centre following clash

Voting has been cancelled at a polling centre in Nayaranganj’s Araihazar upazila following a clash between activists of Awami League and Jatiya Party candidates on Sunday.

At least two people were shot by bullets fired by police to bring the situation under control at around 10am at Ramchandradi Government Primary School.

01.35pm: Bogra-6: Awami League alleges voter intimidation by BNP-Jamaat supporters

Local Awami League leaders under Bogra-6 constituency on Sunday alleged that the supporters of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are intimidating voters to prevent them from exercising their franchise at the Rajapur Union Parishad Complex centre. Presiding Officer Azizul Aman said such incidents might have taken place outside the polling station.

01.33pm: Barguna-1: Man sentenced to 6 months in jail for casting fake votes

A mobile court has sentenced a man to six months in jail for casting fake votes in Barguna-1. The man, Sabet Hossain, 28, was caught redhanded at a polling centre in Barguna Sadar upazila.

EC: 18.5% voter turnout in four hours

18.5% of votes were cast in the first four hours, from 8am to 12 noon, during the 12th national elections. The Election Commission (EC) Secretary, Md Jahangir Alam shared this information at a press conference held at the Agargaon Election Commission (EC) building on Sunday afternoon.

12.45pm: Foreign observers extol free, fair voting

foreign observers

A group of foreign observers visit a polling centre in Dhaka College on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

12.45pm: CEC: Saw only Awami League’s agents in polling centres

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday said he only found agents of Awami League candidates after visiting several polling centres. The CEC made the statement after returning to the Election Commission after casting his vote.

EC: Voter turnout reaches 8.37% by 10am

Voter turnout is recorded at 8.37% based on results from 42,000 centers nationwide, according to the Election Commission. The EC will revise the turnout figure every two hours.

Thakurgaon. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

12.30pm: Child, another injured in cocktail blast in Hazaribagh

At least three people, including a child, were injured after cocktails were blasted in front of a polling centre in the capital’s Hazaribagh area.

12.42pm: Home Minister: BNP did not participate in election anticipating defeat

BNP did not participate in the 12th national parliamentary election, knowing they would lose, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Sunday.

Voters brave fog, cold as balloting begins across Bangladesh

Election officers expect voter turnout to increase as the day progresses.

12.05pm: EC: Irregularities found in 37 centres, 8 detained

The Election Commission (EC) reported irregularities and chaos in 37 polling centres across the country during the voting on Sunday. Eight people have been detained in connection with the incidents, the EC said in a briefing at the Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban in the morning.

11.10am: Kazi Nabil Ahmed casts vote

Member of Parliament for Jessore-3 (Sadar) constituency and Awami League-nominated candidate in 12th National Parliament Election Kazi Nabil Ahmed on Sunday cast his vote at the Sheba Sangha Girls High School at 11:00am.

Kazi Nabil Ahmed casts vote

11.00am: Boat supporter hacked to death in Munshiganj-3 constituency

A supporter of Mrinal Kanti Das, the Awami League candidate from Munshiganj-3, was stabbed to death by rivals at Tengor in Mirkadim of Munshiganj’s Sadar Upazila.

Ansar injured in crude bomb blast at Jessore-3 polling centre

An Ansar man has been injured as unidentified miscreants hurled a crude bomb at a polling centre in Jessore-3 constituency. The incident happened at Shankarpur Secondary School polling centre in the constituency at 7:15am.

Dhaka-17 sees a mix of enthusiasm and sparse crowds

The balloting for the Dhaka-17 constituency in the 12th national parliamentary election is underway. Polling centres in Banani and Gulshan have witnessed low voter turnout since 8am amidst the winter morning.

09.50am: BNP-police clash in Chittagong

A clash broke out on Sunday between police and the members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Chittagong.

09.15am: Voting suspended at Narsingdi polling center due to irregularities, media reports

Voting has been suspended at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School polling centre in Narshingdi-4 constituency comprising Belabo and Monohardi upazilas. Belabo Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Matiur Rahman said soon after voting began, 8-10 people tried to snatch ballot papers from the presiding officer of Ibrahimpur Government Primary School polling centre.

09.05am: Ferdous urges young voters to cast ballots

Awami League-nominated candidate for Dhaka-10 constituency, Ferdous Ahmed, has asked young voters to come to the voting centres and exercise their franchise.

08.45am: DSCC Mayor Taposh casts vote

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh casts his vote at 8:39am at the polling station of Dr Maleka College in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

8.40am: CEC casts his vote

Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal cast his vote at Habibullah Bahar College polling centre in Dhaka-8 constituency.

8.30am: Shakib Al Hasan casts his vote

Awami League candidate for Magura-1 constituency Shakib Al Hasan casts his vote at Darimagura Government Primary School polling centre in Magura. Shakib went to the center with his father, sister and close relatives.

08.10am: Jamaat takes to the streets on election day

Jamaat-e-Islami brought out processions in Dhaka in support of the hartal called by the party and BNP as the nation goes to polls. Jamaat activists held marches in the Uttara area.

Do you know where your polling centre is? Check it here

Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat released the “Smart Election Management BD” app, which is intended to help voters stay updated online. Voters can see their polling centres and their addresses, voter numbers, and voting serial numbers by providing NID information and birth date in the designated sections of the app.

08.03am: Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina casts her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre. Sheikh Hasina came to the polling center along with her daughter, Saima Wazed, at around 8am, and she casts her vote at 8.03am.