Bangladesh beat Pakistan in third ODI to clinch series 2-1

MIRPUR: Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 11 runs in the third and final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a target of 291, the Green Shirts were bundled out for 279 in their allotted 50 overs, struggling from the outset after losing both openers in the first two overs of the innings.

Taskin Ahmed struck on the fifth delivery of the first over, dismissing Sahibzada Farhan for six off five balls after he struck a boundary.

Maaz Sadaqat was the next batter to fall as Nahid Rana removed him with a bouncer after he had scored six off five deliveries, including one six, leaving Pakistan reeling at 12-2 in 1.5 overs.

Taskin struck again to deal Pakistan another blow as he bowled Mohammad Rizwan with a sharp delivery that rattled the stumps. Rizwan managed four off as many balls, hitting one boundary.

Debutant Ghazi Ghori and Abdul Samad then joined hands to stabilise the innings, putting together a 50-run partnership which also took the team’s total past the 50-run mark.

Nahid Rana struck on the final delivery of the 14th over to break the stand as Ghori departed after scoring 29 off 39 balls, including three fours and a six, with Pakistan reduced to 67-4.

Pakistan felt further pressure when set batter Abdul Samad departed after a fighting knock of 34 off 45 deliveries, which included five fours, as he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.

Salman Ali Agha and debutant Saad Masood then attempted to rebuild the innings, adding some crucial runs and easing the pressure after the early setbacks, taking Pakistan’s total past the 100-run mark in the 21st over.

The duo then attempted to rebuild the innings, rotating the strike well and scoring at a steady pace to ease the pressure after the early setbacks.

They played sensibly and kept the runs flowing, putting Bangladesh’s bowling attack under pressure while bringing up a valuable 50-run partnership.

However, the 79-run stand was broken after Mustafizur Rahman struck and got rid off Saad who played an exceptional knock of 38 runs off 44 deliveries reeling the team at 161-6 in 31.2 overs.

Salman Ali Agha was in fine touch with the bat for Pakistan, keeping the scoreboard ticking with confident strokeplay.

The right-hander brought up his 10th ODI half-century during the innings, raising his bat and providing some resistance amid Pakistan’s batting struggle.

However, Pakistan slipped further into trouble after losing their seventh wicket when Taskin Ahmed struck again, dismissing Faheem Ashraf, who managed nine runs off 20 deliveries.

Salman Ali Agha led a brave fight for the Men in Green, showing no restraint as he steadily accumulated runs, eventually raising his bat to celebrate a well-deserved century in the third ODI.

Agha along side Shaheen Afridi notched up 50-run stand to help Pakistan dominate Bangladesh bowlers with runs coming in quick flow.

However, Taskin Ahmed struck once more to claim his fourth wicket, removing Salman Ali Agha, who had played a brilliant innings of 106 off 98 deliveries, including nine fours and four sixes, anchoring Pakistan’s response.

Shaheen Afridi was trying to anchor the innings, hitting back-to-back sixes off Mustafizur Rahman’s second-to-last over.

However, the bowler remained composed and struck again, claiming his third wicket by dismissing Haris Rauf for one, leaving Pakistan needing 14 runs from the final over.

Rishad delivered the final over and conceded just two runs concluding the match with Shaheen Afridi stumped out on the final delivery after scoring 37 off 36 deliveries featuring two fours and two sixes while Abrar didn’t face a delivery.

Batting first, Bangladesh got off to a strong start as openers Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan set the tone. Runs flowed freely from the start, putting early pressure on Pakistan’s bowling attack.

The pair stitched together a solid 50-run partnership, giving their side a comfortable platform as the visitors struggled to create early breakthroughs.

Tanzid looked in fine touch with the bat, piling on runs and bringing up his sixth ODI half-century, which also helped Bangladesh cross the 100-run mark.

Pakistan finally found the breakthrough when skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Saif, ending the 105-run opening stand. Saif contributed 36 off 55 balls, including three fours.

Tanzid then found support from Najmul Hossain Shanto, and the duo continued to build momentum with another 50-run partnership, taking the team past 150 runs.

Haris Rauf provided Pakistan with the second breakthrough by dismissing Shanto for 27 off 34 deliveries, which included three boundaries, leaving Bangladesh at 158-2 in 29.2 overs.

Unfazed by the wickets around him, Tanzid kept the scoreboard moving and eventually brought up his maiden ODI century, keeping Bangladesh in a commanding position.

However, his impressive innings came to an end when Abrar Ahmed removed him for 107 off 107 balls, an outstanding knock featuring six fours and seven sixes, leaving Bangladesh at 194-3 in 36.2 overs.

In the final stages of the innings, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy batted exceptionally, putting on a 50-run partnership. Their steady scoring helped Bangladesh push the total past 250 in the 45th over, giving the hosts a strong platform heading into the closing overs.

The 68-run partnership was finally broken when Das was dismissed by Haris Rauf for 41 off 51 balls, which included a four and a six, giving Rauf his second wicket of the innings.

Rauf continued his fine spell and came close to a hat-trick, clean bowling Rishad Hossain for a duck with a superb inswinger, leaving Bangladesh at 262-5 in 46.4 overs.

Bangladesh wrapped up their innings with Towhid Hridoy unbeaten on 48 off 44 balls, which included four boundaries, while Afif Hossain contributed five runs.

Faheem Ashraf bowled the final overs, conceding just eight runs, as the hosts finished with a competitive total.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for the Green Shirts, claiming three wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs, while Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one wicket each.