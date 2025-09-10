Bananas may help reduce mid-meal hunger

Bananas are widely consumed for their flavour, convenience and nutritional value, though they have also drawn criticism for their sugar content.

As a source of carbohydrates, bananas contribute to energy production and contain essential B vitamins. When paired with protein or healthy fats, they help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Including bananas in balanced meals may assist with weight maintenance by reducing hunger between meals. Although not directly linked to weight loss, their fibre content can support a healthy eating pattern. A medium banana contains around 3 grams of fibre, including pectin, which aids digestion.

Bananas also provide resistant starch, acting as a prebiotic that supports gut health. Additionally, one medium banana contains about 422 milligrams of potassium—approximately 9 per cent of the daily requirement—beneficial for heart health and blood pressure management.

The fruit also contains antioxidants, with studies linking them to reduced risk of certain cancers and chronic diseases associated with inflammation.

However, individuals with chronic kidney disease should limit high-potassium foods such as bananas to avoid potential complications like hyperkalaemia.