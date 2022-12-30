Ban air flights at night: Business Council floats proposals to save energy

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 (DNA) — The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has forwarded a set of proposals for the conservation and curtailment of energy, including suggestions to work from home three days a week in big cities including Karachi, impose ban on driving vehicles on Sundays and to restrict the speed limit on highways to10 km.

It was also suggested that car sharing would not be permitted and short distance will be covered on foot or bicycle. Under the proposals, it was also recommended to reduce business travel requirements where alternatives are available and to employ high speed trains rather than airplanes for travelling at night. Pakistan should also follow the 10 points of the International Energy Agency.

On the other hand, Chairman of All Karachi Traders Union Atiq Mir has expressed his conditional consent to the government’s decision of early markets closure. While expressing her conditional consent, he said: “It is such a positive sign that traders were also consulted for the first time regarding early market and business closure.

” He, however, voiced his reservations stating that the decision to close the markets at 8 pm will be wrong as it will lead to a clash between traders and the police. Then, in an effort to provide relief to market owners affected by, he demanded a change in market closure time, calling for a 9 p.m. closing time. He also proposed that Government should devise an alternative energy saving plan. = DNA