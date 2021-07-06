Balochistan’s prosperity vital for progress: COAS

DNA

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Balochistan’s peace and prosperity is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS interacted with participants of 7th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ.

Attended by large no number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, academia and media representatives, the workshop is aimed at enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national/provincial issues and mounting cohesive response.

Speaking at the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that Balochistan’s peace and prosperity is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress. He said it is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting people centric approach for attaining enduring stability.

The COAS said that the security forces shall remain steadfast and determined to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan/ Pakistan. Highlighting internal and external challenges, the Army Chief said that full spectrum threat demands comprehensive national response. He said, “Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and Army is fully engaged in enabling National and Provincial response in synergy with other institutions of state.” “We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” Gen Bajwa added.