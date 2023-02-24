Saturday, February 25, 2023
Main Menu

Balochistan’s development top priority of federal government: PM

| February 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the development of Balochistan is the top priority of the federal government.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Minister of State for Power Division Hashim Notezai.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Malik Abdul Wali Kakar from Balochistan National Party also attended the meeting.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Balochistan’s development top priority of federal government: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the development of BalochistanRead More

PM, various leaders discuss political situation in separate meetings

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (DNA): Political leaders including Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Ehsan-ul-Haq Bajwa, formerRead More

Comments are Closed