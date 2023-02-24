Balochistan’s development top priority of federal government: PM
ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the development of Balochistan is the top priority of the federal government.
The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Minister of State for Power Division Hashim Notezai.
The meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country.
Malik Abdul Wali Kakar from Balochistan National Party also attended the meeting.
