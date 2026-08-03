Balochistan mining leases to be revisited after fatal accident

Committee recommends constitutional meeting to resolve Workers Welfare Fund deadlock; calls for forensic audit and emergency facilities in mining areas

ISLAMABAD, AUG 3 /DNA/ – The National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, chaired by Syed Rafiullah, today took a stern stance on the recurring coal mine tragedies in Balochistan, directing that all mining leases be revisited and mandating the immediate registration of all mine workers following a fatal accident that claimed multiple lives in the province.

The Committee, meeting in the Constitution Room at Parliament House, opened its proceedings with a fateha for the victims and expressed deep sorrow over what members termed a “persistent failure of regulation and enforcement.” The body noted that a large number of workers in the mining sector remain unregistered, leaving their families without access to compensation or welfare entitlements in the event of disasters.

Officials briefed the Committee that mine safety falls within the provincial domain and that a significant portion of the workforce is seasonal. The Committee firmly rejected seasonality as a valid ground for non-registration. Chair Syed Rafiullah asserted that any person engaged for three months or more must be registered, directing the Ministry to establish effective linkages with provincial mines departments and utilize district administration data to facilitate enrollment.

The Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development informed the Committee that a ground survey would be undertaken to assess the situation. The Committee and Chair recommended that financial compensation be provided to the affected workers, and the Minister concurred.

Drawing attention to the absence of trauma and emergency care facilities in mining areas—a concern first raised as early as 2021—the Committee expressed dissatisfaction that no remedial action has been taken. Members demanded clarity on the availability of ambulances and allied emergency services. While officials stated that Standard Operating Procedures are required to be observed, the Committee emphasized that enforcement of safety protocols “cannot remain a matter of record alone” and must be demonstrable on-site.

The Committee also took up the contentious issue of the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) devolution. The Secretary of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division informed the body that the existing provincial arrangement would continue until the matter is settled, and that a legal amendment is required. The CCI Secretariat stated that a new committee was being constituted on the issue.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the continued absence of a settled position, the Committee strongly recommended that a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) be convened on a priority basis, within the constitutional timeline, to address the devolution of the WWF.

In a move to ensure fiscal transparency, the Committee sought details of the interest earned on WWF deposits and called for a forensic audit of all expenditure. It reiterated its earlier recommendation that WWF funds held by the Ministry of Finance be placed in interest-bearing accounts so that returns may be utilized for labour welfare.

Additionally, the Committee reviewed an FIA inquiry concerning the Protectorate of Emigrants. The Federal Minister reported that the matter had been referred by the Ministry and that action was taken. He further stated that the Ministry aims to digitize the process within four to six months to reduce opportunities for malpractice.

Chairman Syed Rafiullah reiterated the Committee’s firm stance, stating, “The rights of workers and labourers shall be ensured all over Pakistan.” He stressed the urgency of implementing registrations and safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Mr. Fateh Ullah Khan, Mr. Muhammad Ilyas Choudhary, Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah (virtually), Ms. Mah Jabeen Khan Abbasi (virtually), Ms. Saeeda Jamshid, Mr. Mian Khan Bugti, Mr. Farhan Chishti, and Ms. Erum Hamid. Senior officials including the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the Secretary of the Ministry, the Secretary of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, and officers from the Workers Welfare Fund were also present.