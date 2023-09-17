Balochistan MDCAT results announced

Quetta: According to Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shabir Ahmad Lahri, 9234 candidates had applied in the MDCAT entrance test for the medical colleges of Balochistan, while 9082 candidates had participated in the entrance test.

According to the criteria of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the passing mark of MBBS is 55% which 22.93% of the candidates have passed while the passing mark of BDS is 50% which 33.07% of the candidates have passed.

A candidate obtained the highest marks of 174—87% in the MD CAT Entry Test in Balochistan.

As per the data, 300 seats for Bolan Medical College, 50 seats of Makran Medical College, 50 seats for Jhalavan Medical College, 50 seats for Loralai Medical College, 20 seats for Higher Education, 18 seats for foreign students, and 36 for other provinces have been allocated along with 524 MBBS in Balochistan while 54 seats of Bolan Medical College are reserved for BDS.

You can check your MDCAT result on the Bolan Medical College’s website.