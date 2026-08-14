Balochistan home minister’s security convoy comes under fire in Mastung

QUETTA, AUG 14: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau’s security convoy came under fire while travelling from Kalat to Quetta, officials said on Friday.

Mastung additional deputy commissioner said the convoy was targeted while travelling towards Quetta, while police said Langau remained safe in the firing.

At least six personnel from the security squad were injured in the exchange of fire, according to police.

The injured personnel were shifted to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hospital in Quetta for treatment, police said.

Speaking after the attack, the Balochistan home minister vowed that the attack will not weaken their resolve. “I cannot be frightened by these firecrackers,” Langau said while speaking in Quetta.

The incident came around three weeks after a sessions judge and his gunman were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle in Mastung.

An additional sessions judge and another person were also critically injured in the attack, an official said on July 23.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Allah Bakhsh Baloch, the judges were travelling from Quetta to the sessions court in Mastung when their vehicle came under fire in the Wali Khan area.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

According to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the two provinces remained the country’s main hotspots for violence during the second quarter of 2026, with KP emerging as the worst-affected region.

The report stated that KP and Balochistan together accounted for nearly 96% of all violence-related fatalities recorded during the quarter. Of the total deaths, more than 61% (475) were reported in KP, while Balochistan accounted for 34% (265).

KP also recorded the highest number of violent incidents, with 151 cases, representing 57% of the nationwide total. Balochistan followed with 94 incidents, or 35%, underscoring the concentration of militant activity in the two provinces.