Balochistan has great potential for high value horticulture crops: Chairman PARC

ISLAMABAD, JAN 3 /DNA/ – On the eve of New Year, Chairman, PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, addressed to the scientific community of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council and greeted on the commencement of the New Year. The entire scientific community of PARC throughout Pakistan attended the address. In the speech Chairman, PARC emphasized the role and need of modern agriculture techniques for ensuring food security at national level. He further added that each and every scientist should contribute in promoting research culture in the council.

Speaking to the community, the Chairman PARC highlighted various initiatives taken during the past year taken to uplift the council and facilitate and support the scientists. In his address, he spotlighted various conceivable research priority areas mainly focusing on major sectors including crops, livestock, natural resources, agricultural machinery, social sciences and planning and development. He underlined the need of ecology-based research specifically in areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Cholistan, Thar and Balochistan. In Gilgit-Balistan the focus of research must be on pine nut, walnut, cherry, kiwi fruit and trout farming while Balochistan has great potential for high value horticulture crops like pistachio, olive and saffron may be promoted, he said. The role of scientists of livestock sector is very important in developing vaccine locally, as Pakistan is spending a lot on it import, he further added. Agricultural mechanization has a big role to play in designing, developing and commercializing the machinery for small farmers at affordable prices locally using new techniques like CNC, 3D modeling and CAD.

While concluding the speech, Dr. Ali acquainted the entire scientist community regarding outstanding recent successful initiatives taken by PARC including establishment of first ever aeroponic greenhouse complex at NARC, speed breeding facility establishment, first ever successful invitro fertilization, embryo production and transfer technology in Nili Ravi buffalo, introduction of machinery for regenerative agriculture in Pakistan. At the end the Chairman, PARC thanked the scientists for participating in the event and wished a great and prosperous year ahead.