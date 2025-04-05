Balochistan govt tells BNP-M to protest at Sariab Road, warns against violations

QUETTA, APR 5: Authorities asked the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) on Saturday to limit their protest to Quetta’s Sariab Road and warned against violations of Section 144 imposed in the provincial capital.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Saturday said they had held two rounds of talks with the BNP-M, where the party expressed the wish to protest in the Red Zone. He said that the demand could not be allowed, and hence, the government offered the Sariab Road location as an alternative.

The BNP-M declared a “long march” from Wadh to Quetta last Friday, protesting the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists, including Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, alongside the police action against their sit-in in the provincial capital.

Sammi was freed on Tuesday, while BNP-M’s sit-in has been going on for the last nine days.

Rind mentioned that three main demands had been presented during the two meetings with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, including the release of Baloch Yakjehti Commitee (BYC) leader and rights activist Mahrang Baloch Baloch. However, the government refused to permit the protest in the Red Zone, maintaining that it should be held at Sariab Road.

The spokesperson added that the government continued to prioritise resolving the matter through political dialogue and that both sides need to show flexibility.

“If Sardar Akhtar Mengal remains insistent on his demands, the government has options available,” Rind warned.

He said that everyone knew that the BYC started protests and sit-ins after the Jaffer Express attack, during which anti-state speeches were also made.

Rind also spoke about the recent anti-government remarks made during the BNP-M rally, saying that the platform of a registered political party was used for anti-state speeches.

“On the remarks made against the Balochistan government by [Akhtar] Mengal yesterday, the government reserves the right and capacity to respond but Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had directed from day one that no such remarks should be made that would derail this political process, and hence this is not the moment to respond,” Rind said.

He said that the authorities were reviewing the situation and would take action as necessary.