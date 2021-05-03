Balochistan govt beefs up Covid-19 health facilities amid spiking disease

ISLAMABAD, MAY 03 (DNA) – The Balochistan government has scaled up all of it’s efforts aimed to beef up healthcare facilities to prepare for any untoward situation in the wake of rising third wave of COVID-19.

A state-of-the-art 30 beds Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with an automated ventilator and oxygen system has been set up at Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta, an official told media. Moreover, 20 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds were also being added in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta with all required facilities, instruments and equipments, he added.

The government, he said has also expedited vaccination process and set up many vaccination centers in the province. Some 558 tests were conducted across the province during the last 24 hours and 92 people were tested Covid positive whereas the province has highest positivity rate of 15.5 percent.

The positivity ratio was determined at every 100 samples indicating confirmed positive cases out of the total samples observed, he added. In the wake of rising third wave of COVID-19, the provincial government was taking extra measures to make sure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) that were the only remedy after vaccine to fight the disease, the official said.

He added that the government has tightened the situation to ensure implementation of SOPs and for that purpose four Special Magistrates have been posted in Quetta. He said stern adherence to safety guidelines of mask wearing, social distancing and avoiding unnecessary outdoor visits was only possible through public support and cooperation. = DNA

