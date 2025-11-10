Balochistan CM calls on prime minister
ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.
During the meeting, they discussed matters related to Balochistan province.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah also attended the meeting.
