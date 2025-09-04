Balochistan Chief Minister and PHF  President discuss hockey development

DNA

QUETTA – In a significant meeting at the Chief Minister’s House in Balochistan, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti met with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti. The discussion centered on the progress of Pakistan’s national hockey team and its participation in the Pro League.

During the meeting, the PHF President briefed the Chief Minister on the team’s performance and recent activities. Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti extended his congratulations to the Pakistan Hockey Federation, commending the current leadership for their commendable role in promoting and developing Pakistan hockey both domestically and on the international stage. He also praised the players’ recent performance, describing it as “laudable.” The Chief Minister affirmed that the Balochistan government would continue to provide full support for the advancement of hockey in the region.

Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister, voicing his hope that the Balochistan government’s support would continue. He emphasized that this collaboration is crucial for the growth of hockey not only in Balochistan but throughout the entire country.

At the conclusion of the meeting, PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti presented Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti with a souvenir.