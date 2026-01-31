Balochistan attacks: 108 terrorists killed, 10 officials martyred

RAWALPINDI, JAN 31: Pakistan’s security forces have intensified operations against Fitna-ul-Hindustan, killing dozens of terrorists since morning and pushing the overall militant death toll in Balochistan past the 100 mark, security sources said.

Security sources confirmed that 67 terrorists have been killed since morning in ongoing operations targeting Fitna-ul-Hindustan. The actions are part of sustained follow-up efforts aimed at dismantling remaining networks and hideouts.

Reports indicate more terrorist deaths and material losses as operations continue across multiple locations.

Total terrorist deaths reach 108 across Balochistan

Earlier, 41 terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Shaban over the past two days, bringing the total number of terrorists eliminated in Balochistan to 108, according to security officials.

Forces remain on high alert, with ground sweeps and intelligence-based actions underway to prevent further attacks.

10 personnel martyred

While confronting what officials described as “barbarity,” 10 brave police and security forces personnel embraced martyrdom. Security sources said the fallen personnel prioritized civilian safety while repelling attacks.

Tributes poured in for the martyrs, with officials emphasizing their sacrifice as instrumental in averting wider harm.

Gwadar attack claims 11 labourers

Security sources reported a heinous attack on poor Baloch labour families in Gwadar, where 11 innocent civilians were martyred. The figure had earlier been reported as five, but was later confirmed at eleven.

The victims include five men, three women, and three children, all residents of Balochistan who had traveled to Gwadar for hard labor.

Officials said all terrorists involved in the Gwadar attack have been neutralized. There is intense anger among residents of Gwadar over the killing of labourers, with communities demanding decisive action against militants.

Security forces have expanded operations to surrounding areas to eliminate any remaining threats.

Operations will continue until all militant hideouts are cleared, officials added. Officials stressed that the sacrifices prevented far greater loss of life.

Sources alleged that Indian media and segments of Indian social media openly supported Fitnaul Hindustan during the terrorist operations. They said this once again exposed what they described as a nexus between Indian platforms and militant groups targeting Pakistan.

PM praises forces, vows to eliminate terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the successful operations and praised the armed forces for killing the terrorists. He saluted the ten martyrs, offered prayers for their elevated ranks, and expressed condolences to their families.

“The entire nation, including me, is proud of our martyrs,” the prime minister said, adding that Pakistan will continue the war until terrorism is completely eliminated. He reaffirmed that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

Aleem Khan and Naqvi hail bravery

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan praised the security forces, calling the fallen personnel “brave sons” who sacrificed their lives to protect the homeland. He said operations in Balochistan will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attacks and lauded the forces for timely action, saying 37 terrorists were killed in one of the key engagements. He saluted the martyrs, calling them heroes of the nation whose sacrifices will always be remembered.

Security officials said forces remain fully engaged across Balochistan, with intelligence-based operations ongoing to prevent further attacks. They reiterated that Pakistan’s army and institutions will spare no effort to protect the country and its people.