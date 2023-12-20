Baku simplifies visa process for Pakistanis

DNA

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at fostering international tourism and promoting cultural exchange, the government of Azerbaijan has introduced an online service to facilitate the issuance of e-visit visas for citizens of various countries, including Pakistan.

This initiative offers Pakistani nationals the opportunity to explore the rich history and diverse landscapes of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s new online service, known as the “ASAN Visa” system, streamlines the visa application process for Pakistani travelers. The three-step process involves applying online, making a secure payment, and downloading the e-visa.

This user-friendly system is designed to enhance efficiency and convenience for applicants.

For Pakistani nationals planning a visit to Azerbaijan, the government offers two categories of visit visas – Standard and Urgent. The fee for a single-entry 30-day electronic visit visa under the Standard category is $20, with a consideration period ranging from 3 to 5 days.

For those with urgent travel plans, an expedited visa option is available at a fee of $50. The Urgent category promises a swift processing time of three to five hours, allowing Pakistani citizens to obtain their electronic visa promptly.

Azerbaijan, a nation nestled between the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains, boasts a unique blend of historical landmarks and modern architecture. The capital city, Baku, is renowned for its medieval walled Inner City, featuring the Palace of the Shirvanshahs dating back to the 15th century, and the iconic Maiden Tower dominating the skyline.

Hidden within hillside towns are ancient mosques and minarets, offering a glimpse into Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage. Moreover, the Flame Towers in Baku stand as a testament to the country’s commitment to contemporary design, showcasing some of the most impressive modern architecture in the world.