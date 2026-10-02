Baku hosts Media Forum on “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World”

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02: Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) media forum on “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World” was held in Baku organized by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev delivered President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the forum participants.

In his address, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay highlighted Azerbaijan’s contributions to connectivity and digitalization within CICA, as well as the achievements made during its chairmanship.

He emphasized the importance of holding the forum against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, climate challenges, and economic pressures, stressing that such events build bridges of mutual understanding, according to AZERTAC.

“Deeper cooperation among the member states of the CICA should be accompanied by closer ties among media professionals. Today’s Media Forum provides an excellent opportunity to foster these contacts, exchange experience, and bring CICA initiatives to a wider audience,” Kairat Sarybay emphasized.

Speaking at the forum, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov stressed the importance of objective, responsible, and professional media amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing disinformation and hate speech. He noted that strengthening mutual trust and international cooperation also requires coordinated efforts in the media sector.

Describing the expansion of cooperation in the media sector as one of the priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, Khalaf Khalafov added: “Professional exchange of experience within a unified information space, strengthening joint efforts to combat disinformation, and promoting the principles of responsible journalism are of particular importance.”

Following the opening ceremony, the forum continued with a panel session on “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship: Initiatives, Cooperation, Results.”

In his remarks, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said ties among the countries would continue to strengthen. He stressed that confidence-building measures should extend to transport corridors, contributing to deeper economic integration, fostering relations, and advancing multifaceted initiatives.

Mehmet Danis, President of Türkiye’s Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), underscored that growing global challenges and uncertainty are undermining confidence in multilateralism, highlighting the increasing importance of organizations such as CICA. He stressed that today’s challenges cannot be effectively addressed through unilateral action alone.

Other speakers, including Sadagat Gahramanova, Deputy Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, and Farhad Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic position connecting different continents. They noted that international security crises are making developments harder to predict, further increasing the importance of regional issues.

The forum also featured a panel session on “The Role of Media in Strengthening Social Cohesion and Intercultural Dialogue,” moderated by ADA University lecturer Shafag Mehraliyeva.

Speaking at the session, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar emphasized the media’s vital role in promoting mutual understanding and trust amid growing polarization. She noted that the media not only shapes public opinion but also fosters connections among communities and strengthens social ties.

“The media is no longer merely a source of information; it is also a key force in shaping public opinion, fostering understanding among different communities and strengthening ties between societies. This influence places significant responsibility on journalism,” she emphasized.

Kobuljon Akhmedov, Director of the Media Content Production Center under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, stressed the need for more frequent meetings and closer cooperation among media organizations. He highlighted the media’s key role in raising awareness of political developments, as well as history, culture, education, traditions, joint projects, and achievements. Akhmedov also emphasized the importance of professional cooperation among countries, greater engagement of media professionals, and joint information and cultural projects.

Montaser Abu Zeid, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Kazakhstan, said AI offers new opportunities for journalism, including faster information analysis, fact-checking, and access to knowledge, while also creating risks such as misinformation, fake content, and public opinion manipulation. He stressed the need for transparency, human oversight, and adherence to professional and ethical standards.

Zaid Al Nawaiseh, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communication of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, stated that the information process should serve to enrich public debate and should not be aimed at creating fear among people, distorting facts, or manipulating public opinion: “The rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies and deepfake tools, which allow the creation of fake photos, videos, and audio materials, poses new challenges in this field. Each new stage of development in artificial intelligence technologies requires the implementation of more effective methods for identifying fake content and preventing manipulation.”

Other speakers, including Salken Sarnogoyeva, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, and Prak Thaveak Amida, Under Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of Information, said the media should help build trust, unite societies, and promote intercultural dialogue amid growing polarization. They stressed that strengthening trust across the CICA region is a shared responsibility.

They emphasized the importance of reliable media in facilitating diverse views based on verified information and mutual respect, noting that responsible communication should help societies find common ground.

The session continued with discussions on the topic, bringing the Media Forum to a close.

The first CICA Media Forum brought together government officials, media and communications representatives, media managers, and experts from member states to exchange views, share experience, and discuss cooperation aimed at strengthening mutual trust in the region.