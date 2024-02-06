Tuesday, February 6, 2024
| February 6, 2024
Baku CoP29 Preparations: Pakistan, Azerbaijan join forces on climate action

ISLAMABAD, FEB 6 (DNA) – Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov visited ISSI & met DG Ambassador Sohail Mahmood. They Exchanged covered myriad aspects of Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations, support on each other’s national causes, and deepening of P2P & think-tank links.

They also agreed to work closely on climate issues in run-up to CoP29 in Baku.-DNA

