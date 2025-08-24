Bahraini Interior Minister Calls Mohsin Naqvi, Offers Assistance for Flood Relief Efforts

‎‎Islamabad: Aug 24 /DNA/ – Bahrain’s Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, today held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

‎The Bahraini Interior Minister expressed sorrow to his Pakistani counterpart over the loss of lives caused by rains and floods in Pakistan. He conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families. He also offered every possible assistance for the flood-affected people.

‎Speaking on the occasion, the Bahraini Interior Minister said that Bahrain stands with the Pakistani brothers and sisters in this difficult hour and is ready to help the flood victims.

‎Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi thanked his Bahraini counterpart for expressing solidarity with the flood victims. He said that Pakistan is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, where the devastation caused by floods, rains, and cloudbursts cannot be expressed in words.