Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Main Menu

Bahrain National Guard Commander meets CJCSC Sahir Shamshad

| March 13, 2024
Bahrain National Guard Commander meets CJCSC Sahir Shamshad

RAWALPINDI, MAR 13 /DNA/ – General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. Both sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Bahrain National Guard Commander meets CJCSC Sahir Shamshad

Bahrain National Guard Commander meets CJCSC Sahir Shamshad

RAWALPINDI, MAR 13 /DNA/ – General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, CommanderRead More

Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

Karachi, MAR 12 /DNA/ – The President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, called President AsifRead More

Comments are Closed