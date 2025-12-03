Bahrain Commander praises Pakistan army’s regional peace role

RAWALPINDI, DEC 3 /DNA/ – General Shaikh Mohammad Bin ISA Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance existing military-to-military ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and acknowledged its role in regional peace and stability. COAS highlighted long-standing brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed Pakistan’s continued support for Bahrain in all domains.