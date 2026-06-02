Bahrain bans citizens from traveling to Iran and Iraq, citing regional security concerns
MANAMA, JUN 2: Bahrain has banned citizens from traveling to Iran and Iraq until further notice citing regional security concerns, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.
Iran and its proxies in Iraq have launched attacks against Gulf countries, including Bahrain, since the onset of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
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