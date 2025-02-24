Bahawalpur’s Tiger Club clinches victory in thrilling Hockey final

BAHAWALPUR, FEB 24: /DNA/ – In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, Tiger Club Bahawalpur emerged victorious in a fiercely contested hockey final, securing the trophy after a nail-biting match decided by penalty shootouts. The thrilling encounter showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship, bringing immense pride to the historic city of Bahawalpur.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) extended heartfelt congratulations to the players, team management, and all stakeholders for their remarkable achievement. The COAS also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the Pakistan Army, and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) management for their unwavering support in promoting sports and nurturing talent.

The final was witnessed by Army veteran and former hockey player, who expressed immense pride as a native of Bahawalpur. “Being from Bahawalpur, I felt a profound sense of honor and joy witnessing this historic victory. The team’s performance was a testament to their hard work and dedication,” he remarked.

Key players Arshad, Mukhtar, and Arshad Junior were instrumental in the team’s success, delivering outstanding performances throughout the tournament. Their efforts, coupled with the collective resolve of the entire team, ensured a memorable victory for Tiger Club Bahawalpur.

This triumph not only highlights the resurgence of hockey in the region but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country. The Pakistan Army and PHF remain committed to fostering a culture of sports excellence, ensuring that Pakistan continues to shine on national and international platforms.

Tiger Club Bahawalpur’s victory is a proud moment for the city and the nation, symbolizing the spirit of resilience and teamwork. Congratulations to all involved in this remarkable achievement!