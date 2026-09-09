Bahawalpur Hockey Team celebrates one-year milestone with grand ceremony

DNA

BAHAWALPUR – A spectacular event was organized to mark the completion of one year of the Bahawalpur Hockey Team, which has been actively working for the promotion of the national sport, field hockey, in the region for the past year.

The celebration featured a grand cake-cutting ceremony, followed by the distribution of beautiful and memorable shields among all the players and distinguished guests.

Distinguished Guests on the Occasion Included:

Mr. Sabir Sultan Pasha (District Additional & Sessions Judge, Lahore)

(District Additional & Sessions Judge, Lahore) Abdul Samad Joyia (Chairman WAPDA, Bahawalpur)

(Chairman WAPDA, Bahawalpur) Rizwan Munir (CEO, Haji Munir & Sons)

Event Organizers:

Abu Mursad Shaheen, Ustad Aqeel, Yousaf Ghouri, Arslan Shahbaz, and Adnan Mushtaq.

The event was a testament to the team’s dedication to reviving and promoting hockey at the grassroots level in Bahawalpur.