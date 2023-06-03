Saturday, June 3, 2023
Back in custody: Parvez Elahi’s arrest-release drama far from over

| June 3, 2023

GUJRANWALA, JUN 3: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was arrested again on Saturday just a few minutes after a Gujranwala court discharged him in two corruption cases.

This is the second time that the PTI leader has been re-arrested by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) after a court granted him relief.

The PTI leader has been arrested in a case registered against him for illegal recruitment he did in the Punjab Assembly when he was the speaker.

