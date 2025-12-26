Babar Azam’s poor form continues in BBL 15

SYDNEY: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam’s struggles with the bat continued in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 15, as he was dismissed for just two runs while playing for Sydney Sixers in Friday’s clash against Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Babar fell victim to Sam Curran, whose consistent out-swing deliveries troubled the right-handed batter.

He missed the first-three balls, which went straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper, before edging the fifth delivery—sharply swinging late—towards slip fielder Glenn Maxwell, who took a simple catch. He faced seven deliveries in total.

This marks the third time the former Pakistan captain has been dismissed for single-digit scores in the tournament. In his debut against Perth Scorchers, he was out for two off five balls, contributing to his side’s loss.

In his second match against Adelaide Strikers, he managed only nine runs off 11 deliveries, including a boundary, as Sydney Sixers suffered back-to-back defeats.

Babar’s form improved in the third game, where he scored his first BBL fifty, making 58 off 42 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes, helping Sydney Sixers register their first win of the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that the 31-year-old recently returned to T20Is after a hiatus since December 2024, facing South Africa at home.

His comeback match saw him dismissed for a duck, followed by scores of 11 and 68 in the next two games.

In the T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, Babar has accumulated 127 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 112.38, including one fifty.