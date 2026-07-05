Babar Azam named Test captain as PCB announces squads for West Indies, England tours

LAHORE, JUL 5: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced Pakistan’s Test squads for the upcoming tours of the West Indies and England, with Babar Azam returning as the team’s captain.

The squads were announced by the PCB selection committee, including Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, and Misbah-ul-Haq during a press conference in Lahore.



A 16-member squad has been named for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, while a 17-member squad has been announced for the England tour. Saud Shakeel has been included as the 17th member for the England series, subject to fitness clearance.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman, right-handed batter Muhammad Awais Zafar, right-arm fast bowler Ubaid Shah and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori are the uncapped players included in the squad.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal has returned to the Test squad for the first time since featuring against South Africa in 2025, while the pace attack comprises Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, young speedster Ubaid Shah and Khurram Shehzad.

The lineup does not include Noman Ali, who was also omitted from Pakistan’s previous Test tour of Bangladesh.

Responding to a question on why the Test captain was changed while the selection committee remained intact, head coach and selector Aqib Javed said he and Asad Shafiq had been serving on the selection committee for the past 18 months, while Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed joined six months ago.

He said performance is assessed separately in all three formats, adding that captaincy also carries responsibility. Aqib said although Shan had performed well individually, the team had failed to produce the desired results under his leadership.

“We have tried to bring about a change so that the team’s results improve,” he said.

Aqib also expressed concern over the pace of Pakistan’s fast bowlers, saying it remains an area of focus.

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also part of the selection panel, stressed that consistency is the key to success in cricket. He added that selectors evaluate whether a player and captain have maintained consistency in their performances over time.

It is pertinent to mention that the two-match Test series against the West Indies will be played in Trinidad and Tobago. The first Test is scheduled from July 25 to 29, while the second will take place from August 2 to 6.

Following the Caribbean tour, Pakistan will travel to England for a three-match Test series.

The opening Test will be played at Headingley in Leeds from August 19, followed by the second Test at Lord’s from August 27. The series will conclude with the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on September 9.

Misbah defended Babar’s selection as Test captain, saying that the right-hander demonstratied that he remains a valuable player across all three formats.

“Babar Azam can be utilised in all formats. We need to back him with confidence and decide where he can best serve the team,” Misbah said.

He also rejected suggestions that players omitted from the current squad had reached the end of their careers, saying the latest selection should not be interpreted as the end of anyone’s international prospects.

Commenting on Pakistan’s pace attack, Misbah said fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi need to play more first-class cricket to improve their red-ball game, adding that neither bowler has looked at his best with the red ball in recent outings.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Ubaid Shah.

Saud Shakeel’s selection for the England tour is subject to fitness clearance.