Babar Azam likely to resign as Pakistan captain

Pakistan’s skipper will value advice he receives from his father

Sports Desk

NEW DELHI: Disappointed by the behaviour of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former cricketers, Babar Azam is likely to step down as the captain of white-ball cricket after returning from India, revealed well-informed sources on Friday.

During the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan team have failed to deliver as the Green Shirts are lingering on the verge of elimination from the mega event.

As per sources, the 29-year-old has been seeking guidance on his future, consulting with former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and people close to him.

During the training at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Friday (today), Azam sought advice from Raja.

The decision whether to continue as captain will be influenced by consultations upon his return to the country. In the current circumstances, Babar values the advice he receives, particularly from his father.

His close aides are advising him to step down from leadership in all three formats, the sources added. The sources further added that the suggestion is based on the belief that prominent captains have faced challenges in Test series in Australia.

Consequently, individuals in Babar’s inner circle have recommended he step down from captaincy roles in both red and white-ball cricket.

Although Babar initially planned to make this decision while in India, he has now postponed it and will finalise his choice upon returning to the country.

The team led by Babar experienced setbacks against India, Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan, while they emerged triumphant against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.