Babar Azam becomes youngest cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday became the youngest cricketer to be conferred with the country’s third-highest civilian award Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar was conferred with the award by Governor Baligh Ur Rehman at an investiture ceremony held at the Punjab Governor House as part of Pakistan Day celebrations.

