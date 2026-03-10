B-52s arrive at UK air base amid conflict with Iran

DNA

LONDON: Three more US bombers have landed in the UK after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer approved “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases.

The B-52 bombers that arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire earlier measure 160ft (49m) and are capable of launching missiles more than 1,500 miles (2414km).

They join a fleet of US military planes now stationed at the base after a B-1 Lancer bomber arrived on Friday evening, followed by two more on Saturday.

After granting the US permission to use RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, the prime minister told MPs the government “does not believe in regime change from the skies”.

The B-52 bombers were pictured arriving at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire earlier

Air activity has increased significantly at RAF Fairford in the last 72 hours, with the United States putting in some of its heavy-duty bomber forces.

This is the first time B-52s have been seen in the UK during this current conflict.

The B‑52, piloted by a crew of five, is one of the US Air Force’s longest‑serving and most versatile heavy bombers and can carry up to 70,000 pounds (31,751kg) of mixed weapons.

It first flew in 1952, yet remains a core part of the United States’ strategic power today due to its capacity, long range, and flexibility.