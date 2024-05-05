Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan beat Korea by 4 goals
DNA
IPOH: Pakistan hockey HAS BEATEN KOREA by 4 goals in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.
In the first half, Pakistan scored three goals while Korea could not score a goal. It may be mentioned here that Pakistan had already beaten hosts Malaysian by 5 goals to 4 in the opening match.
