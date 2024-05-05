Sunday, May 5, 2024
Main Menu

Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan beat Korea by 4 goals

| May 5, 2024
Pakistan Hockey Federation still in a shambles

DNA


IPOH: Pakistan hockey HAS BEATEN KOREA by 4 goals in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

In the first half, Pakistan scored three goals while Korea could not score a goal. It may be mentioned here that Pakistan had already beaten hosts Malaysian by 5 goals to 4 in the opening match.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team arrives in London for T20

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team arrives in London for T20, ODI series against England

LONDON, May 5 (APP/DNA): The Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team on Sunday arrived in London forRead More

HEC cricket team secures spot in semi-finals of President's Cup 2024

HEC cricket team secures spot in semi-finals of President’s Cup 2024

DNA ISLAMABAD, MAY 5: The cricket team of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has madeRead More

Comments are Closed