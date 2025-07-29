Aziz Boolani hosts farewell dinner for EU, Dutch, and German ambassadors

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels (Global), hosted an elegant farewell dinner in honour of three outgoing ambassadors — H.E. Dr. Riina Kionka of the European Union, H.E. Henny Fokel de Vries of the Netherlands, and H.E. Alfred Grannas of Germany. The event, held at Serena Hotel Islamabad, was attended by diplomats, government officials, civil society representatives, business leaders, and media professionals.

In his welcome address, Mr. Boolani lauded the contributions of the outgoing envoys in strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the EU and their respective countries. He praised their commitment, diplomacy, and people-centric approach that brought visible improvement in mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and trade cooperation.

“These ambassadors have been true friends of Pakistan. Through their vision and engagement, they have contributed significantly to fostering dialogue and cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union, the Netherlands, and Germany,” said Mr. Boolani. He also appreciated their efforts to promote cultural and developmental initiatives, many of which Serena Hotels supported in collaboration with the respective embassies.

Ambassador Riina Kionka of the European Union expressed her gratitude to Mr. Boolani for hosting the farewell in such a graceful manner. She acknowledged the hospitality and warmth she experienced during her tenure in Pakistan. Reflecting on her diplomatic mission, Ambassador Kionka said she worked consistently to retain the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status for Pakistan, which plays a vital role in supporting Pakistan’s exports to the European Union. “I did my best to keep the GSP+ intact for Pakistan,” she noted. “I hope the EU-Pakistan relationship continues to thrive in the future.”

H.E. Henny Fokel de Vries, Ambassador of the Netherlands, shared heartfelt memories of her time in Pakistan. She described her stay as “truly memorable,” highlighting her keen interest in sports, especially hockey. “I had the pleasure of attending several hockey matches during my time here. The passion for the game in Pakistan is incredible, and I thoroughly enjoyed engaging with the local sports community,” she said, emphasizing the importance of people-to-people ties beyond traditional diplomacy.

German Ambassador H.E. Alfred Grannas, in his remarks, also thanked Mr. Boolani and the guests for their warm wishes. He said he had endeavoured to take Pakistan-Germany ties to new heights during his posting in Islamabad. “Whether it was cooperation in climate action, renewable energy, or academic exchanges, I always believed in deepening our bilateral engagement,” he stated. Ambassador Grannas expressed optimism that the strong foundation built during his tenure would continue to grow and strengthen further.

The evening featured lively interactions, warm tributes, and reflections on shared achievements, making the farewell not just a diplomatic formality but a celebration of enduring friendships.

As the event concluded, Aziz Boolani once again extended his best wishes to the outgoing ambassadors, thanking them for their service and expressing hope that they would remain ambassadors of goodwill for Pakistan wherever they go next.