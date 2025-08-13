Azeri, Turkiye forces take part in Marka-e-Haq celebrations

President, PM, and military chiefs attended main event at Jinnah Stadium

By Saifullah Ansar / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day with full national fervour on Wednesday, as the main ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of independence and the “Marka-e-Haq” was held at Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad. President Asif Ali Zardari graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the chiefs of the three armed forces, cabinet members, parliamentarians, and national and foreign dignitaries were in attendance.

The event featured a spectacular parade by the armed forces, an impressive air show, and a symbolic display of national unity. A special highlight was the participation of an Azerbaijani and Türkiye military contingent, underscoring the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The two nations have long enjoyed exemplary diplomatic, defence, and economic ties, with Pakistan standing firmly by Azerbaijan during its 44-day Patriotic War against Armenia in 2020. Islamabad has consistently supported Baku’s stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, while Azerbaijan has voiced unwavering support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

The ceremony also witnessed the unveiling of the “Marka-e-Haq Monument” by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — a tribute to Pakistan’s military and strategic success against India during the conflict in May this year. The venue resounded with patriotic songs, chants of “Pakistan Zindabad,” and ceremonial gun salutes.

At Shakarparian Parade Ground, a static display showcased the country’s defence capabilities, including military aircraft, tanks, artillery, radars, and other weapon systems used in recent operations. Citizens thronged the venue to witness the hardware up close, reflecting pride in the nation’s defence forces.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution honouring the martyrs of the nation and reaffirming the resolve to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and independence at all costs.

Across Pakistan, Independence Day celebrations painted the country in green and white. In Punjab, rallies and cultural programmes took place in Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhang, Narowal, and other cities. Sindh’s cities — including Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Thatta, and Badin — hosted vibrant parades, while in Balochistan, processions and community gatherings were held in Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Bolan, Sohbatpur, Lehri, and Gwadar.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Mardan Commissioner’s Office arranged a special celebration for the minority community, while Karak saw enthusiastic public participation in its local programmes. Azad Jammu and Kashmir observed the day with fervour, with the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad hosting cultural performances and Mirpur organising a “Martyrs’ Honour March.”

This year’s celebrations not only reinforced the spirit of patriotism but also highlighted Pakistan’s enduring friendships abroad — with Azerbaijan’s presence symbolising the strength of bilateral bonds rooted in history, mutual respect, and shared strategic interests.