Azerbaijan’s triumph in Patriotic War restored justice and dignity, says Mushahid

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 26 /DNA/ – Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the international community’s silence on it reflect the double standards of the West, which has repeatedly failed Muslim nations in times of crisis.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the Remembrance Day organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan at the Heydar Aliyev Auditorium, NUST University, Islamabad.

Senator Mushahid praised the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing him as a leader of the Muslim world and the Global South. He lauded Azerbaijan’s President, calling him a “strong leader” who took decisive action to liberate Azerbaijani territories after years of injustice perpetuated by a strong Armenian lobby in the West.

He noted that Muslim nations have historically been left to defend themselves, citing the example of Cyprus in 1974 and Pakistan’s pursuit of nuclear capability as a deterrent against aggression. He criticized European leaders, particularly Germany, for supporting Israeli aggression, and condemned international guarantees as ineffective due to double standards often rooted in religion.

The senator concluded by stressing that Muslim countries must rely on their own strength to safeguard sovereignty, calling Palestine’s independence with Jerusalem as its capital the ultimate litmus test for global justice.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov said that September 27 marks a day of great heroism and sacrifice for his nation, as it commemorates the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 which restored Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity after nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.

The ambassador recalled that the Patriotic War was conducted under the right to self-defense and in accordance with international law, ultimately ending Armenia’s long-standing military aggression. “This victory not only upheld Azerbaijan’s sovereignty but also restored the fundamental rights of almost one million displaced Azerbaijanis,” he said.

He praised the courage of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and acknowledged the political support extended by Pakistan and Turkey during the conflict. He said Pakistan’s straightforward and principled stance gave Azerbaijan additional strength in its just struggle.

Ending the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories exposed the extent of Armenia’s extensive illegal activities over the past three decades. There is clear evidence of the widespread mining of Azerbaijani lands, intentional destruction and appropriation of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural, and religious heritage, plundering of natural resources, destruction of infrastructure, and other violations of international law, all of which have been properly documented and presented to the international community. We demand that Armenia be held accountable for its violations of international obligations, as well as international humanitarian and human rights law

Ambassador Farhadov also highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts for peace, including the initiation of a peace agreement with Armenia in Washington in August. He stressed that lasting peace and regional prosperity depend on partnership and dialogue.

Paying tribute to Azerbaijan’s martyrs, he said their sacrifice paved the way for sovereignty, stability, and the future prosperity of the South Caucasus.

Pro Rector of NUST Maj Gen ® Arif Malik, Ambassador Ayaz, Adam Saud and Khalid Taimur Akram also spoke on the occasion.=DNA

