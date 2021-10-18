Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated

Asad Qaisar says ties between two countries excellent

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The 30th anniversary of Independence of Azerbaijan was celebrated in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was the chief guest on this occasion. He, along with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan and other diplomats have cut the cake.

During the meeting, the Speaker National Assembly extended greetings to Azerbaijani ambassador on his Independence day. He said that both countries enjoy excellent relations adding Pakistan whole-hearted supported Azerbaijan in the patriotic war against Armenia.

The Azerbaijan ambassador Khazar Farhadov thanked Pakistan for support during the Patriotic war and said relations between the two brotherly countries are growing with the each passing day.