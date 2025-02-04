Azerbaijan’s envoy visits CDA Headquarters for bilateral talks

ISLAMABAD, FEB 4 /DNA/ – Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, welcomed the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, to the CDA Headquarters, on Tuesday. During the meeting, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted the strong and friendly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need to further strengthen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for cooperation.

He highlighted that there are excellent opportunities to enhance collaboration between the two nations, which would benefit the people of both countries. The discussion also underscored the importance of identifying new opportunities for cultural exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and appreciation.

This meeting reflects the commitment of both countries to building a robust partnership. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa assured his full support in promoting mutual relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.