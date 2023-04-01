Azerbaijan wants to further improve bilateral trade with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (DNA): Azerbaijan considers Pakistan and Turkiye as

its special friends and wants to further strengthen bilateral trade and

economic relations with them.

Azerbaijan-Turkiye bilateral trade is approximately USD 6 billion and

Azerbaijan wants a similar trade volume with Pakistan that would be very

beneficial for both countries.

This was said by Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan while

exchanging views with the business community during his visit to

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Saturday.

Khazar Farhadov said that direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan

operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had improved bilateral

trade three times between the two countries in 2022 and Azerbaijan

Airlines will also start direct flights with Lahore, Karachi and

Islamabad very soon and is also considering to start direct flights to

industrial and export centres of Pakistan, which would further

contribute to increase bilateral trade between the two brotherly

countries.

He said that Azerbaijan under the instructions of President of

Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev has given exemption from customs duty

on import of rice from Pakistan, and the Pakistani business community

should take benefit of this facility.

He said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have formed Working Groups under

Joint Ministerial Commission to increase bilateral cooperation in

various sectors including agriculture, trade, banking, IT, tourism,

transport, energy, health and said that ICCI should cooperate in

identifying companies for these workings groups so that private sectors

could lead the promotion of bilateral cooperation in these sectors

between the two countries.

Ambassador informed that 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth

of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan. He

said that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in collaboration with ICCI is

planning to organize a joint event on the founding role of Heydar Aliyev

in development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad

Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pak-Azerbaijan bilateral trade

is not up to the real potential of both countries and stressed for

exploring new ways of increasing trade between both countries.

He emphasized creating better awareness in the private sectors of both

countries about each other’s markets to increase business ties. He said

that both countries are doing trade in limited items and there is a need

of finding new product lines and avenues of cooperation for enhancing

trade volume between the two countries.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President, ICCI said that both countries should

encourage regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped

areas of mutual cooperation. He assured that ICCI would provide a list

of companies for Working Groups to make them more effective and

result-oriented.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI welcomed the establishment of

direct airlinks between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, which are very

important to promote people-to-people and trade relations. He said that

ICCI would cooperate in promoting “Made in Azerbaijan” in Pakistan and

hoped that the Ambassador would also cooperate in promoting “Made in

Pakistan” in Azerbaijan to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes. Raja

Imtiaz, Rizwan Chheena and others were also present at the occasion. DNA

====