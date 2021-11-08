Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day in Pakistan

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza, Governor Punjab and others attend reception

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and Defence Attache Col. Mehman Novruzlu held a reception to celebrate Azerbaijan Victory Day. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Governor Punjab Ch. Sarwar, former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul attended the reception along with other distinguished guests.

The chief guest General Nadeem Raza also performed the cake cutting ceremony along with other guests.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov while welcoming the guests said it was an honor for him to speak at the first victory day being celebrated in Pakistan. Ambassador said due to the ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia over a million Azerbaijani people were left homeless.

He said despite Armenian continued violations of international laws no sanctions have so far been imposed on Armenia. Azerbaijan had to act against the aggression of Armenia and the war which continued for 44 days culminated in victory of Azerbaijan. He said Azerbaijan victory is the victory of international law.

He said after the liberation of the areas Azerbaijan govt started rehabilitation work in the areas and I am pleased to inform you that in just 8 months Fuzuli airport was made operational, which was recently inaugurated by the President of Turkey and President of Azerbaijan. He said Azerbaijan remains committed to world peace and stability.

Ambassador Khazar also talked about the Kashmir issue and said his country fully supported resolution of the dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions.

Defence Attache Col. Mehman Novruzlu in his speech highlighted the role of valiant Azerbaijani forces that foiled the evil designs of enemies and won victory for their country. He also thanked Pakistan for extending moral and diplomatic support during the entire conflict. He also paid glowing tributes to martyrs and heroes of the Patriotic War.

One minutes silence was observed for the martyrs of the war.